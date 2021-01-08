Nasty crash rips off back end of tractor-trailer on I-85

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A crash involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on Sunday afternoon on I-85 Northbound near Thomasville.
According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer swerved to avoid hitting another tractor-trailer, and ended up crashing into a car.
There were no serious injuries, and the accident doesn't appear to be weather related, NCSHP said.
Lanes were temporarily closed causing traffic backups but have since reopened.
Guil-Rand Fire Department shared a photo of the crash scene, showing the back end of a tractor trailer ripped away, exposing the contents inside.
