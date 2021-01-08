Nasty crash rips off back end of tractor-trailer on I-85

According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer swerved to avoid hitting another tractor-trailer, and ended up crashing into a car.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A crash involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on Sunday afternoon on I-85 Northbound near Thomasville.

According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer swerved to avoid hitting another tractor-trailer, and ended up crashing into a car.

There were no serious injuries, and the accident doesn't appear to be weather related, NCSHP said.

Lanes were temporarily closed causing traffic backups but have since reopened.

Guil-Rand Fire Department shared a photo of the crash scene, showing the back end of a tractor trailer ripped away, exposing the contents inside.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.