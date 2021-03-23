National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem postponed until 2022

“While we are disappointed in having to reschedule, we believe the best decision was made given the current COVID environment," executive director Nigel Alston said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) announced Tuesday the 2021 NBTF scheduled for Aug. 2 to 7 has been rescheduled to Aug. 1 to 6 next year due to COVID-19.

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep), producers of the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF), made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Organizers evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on festival attendance and on the safety and comfort level of our staff, volunteers, artists and patrons,” Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, NBTF’s executive producer said. “A decision was made that it wasn’t best to produce an event of this size at this time.”

According to the performing arts theater, NC Black Rep's late founder, Larry Leon Hamlin, created and produced the first NBTF in 1989.

The festival’s theme is “An International Celebration and Reunion of Spirit," and NBTF showcases top Black theatre companies from across the U.S. and abroad. The six-day event attracts upwards of 65,000 people every two years to Winston-Salem.

“While we are disappointed in having to reschedule the festival, we believe the best decision was made given the current COVID environment and the uncertainty in moving forward this year,” executive director of the NC Black Rep Nigel Alston said.

The organization said the 2019 NBTF was the largest event in NC Black Rep's history, generating over ten million dollars for the Piedmont-Triad.