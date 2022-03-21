National Black Theatre Festival announces Lisa Arrindell, Petri Hawkins-Byrd as celebrity co-chairs

The actors will be ambassadors of this year's National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Black Theatre Festival is coming back to Winston-Salem this year, and actors Petri Hawkins-Byrd and Lisa Arrindell will be celebrity co-chairs of the event.

Hawkins-Byrd is best known for his role as Bailiff Byrd for the entire 25-season run of courtroom TV program, Judge Judy.

Arrindell is known for her roles in movies such as Livin' Large, Trial By Jury, The Second Chance, and Madea's Family Reunion, to name a few.

The festival will be held from Monday, Aug. 1 to Saturday, Aug. 6.

The festival was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Creators are excited to bring six consecutive days of professional theatre once again. Other components of the festival include workshops, a reader’s theatre of new works, a film festival, a poetry jam, a youth celebrity project, a vendor’s market, and The International Colloquium,” read a statement from a news release.

Officials said over 60,000 people are expected to attend the event, along with celebrities from stage, screen, and television.

