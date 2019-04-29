GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the spiritual among us, prayer is a powerful way to seek guidance and comfort. This year, National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2 and there are ways to observe and celebrate the day right here in the Triad.

Here are a few events going on:

YMCA PRAYER BREAKFAST

An engaging morning of music, food and inspirational speakers. This free, non-denominational event is open to all.

When: Thursday, May 2 at 8 a.m.

Thursday, May 2 at 8 a.m. Where: Hayes-Taylor YMCA - 2630 E Florida St., Greensboro

GOVERNMENTAL PLAZA IN GREENSBORO

Join millions across the country that participate in the National Day of Prayer.

Where: Governmental Plaza in downtown Greensboro

Governmental Plaza in downtown Greensboro When: 11:55 a.m.

HIGH POINT'S MULTI-FAITH NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

The City of High Point Human Relations Commission will collaborate with local faith leaders for High Point’s third annual Multi-Faith National Day of Prayer.

Where: High Point Public Library Plaza

High Point Public Library Plaza When: 7 a.m.

If there are other National Day of Prayer events you'd like to add to the list, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

