We want to thank all the hard-working doctors who have fought on the frontlines of the pandemic this National Doctors Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over a year into the pandemic, we recognize the efforts by doctors fighting on the frontlines. Tuesday is a day to again say thank you to those physicians as we celebrate National Doctors Day.

A celebration was first held back in 1933, but it was recognized as an official day to honor health care workers in 1991.