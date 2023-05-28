National Family Fun Day | How to spend time with your children

Blanca Cobb explains why it’s important to spend time with your parents or children no matter the age.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Family Fun Day. When we think of family fun, we naturally think of parents and young children. But kids aren't the only ones who should enjoy activities with their parents.

Having fun can be an immediate stress reliever for parents and their children because you're not talking about adult stressors. When you're having fun, you're more relaxed and in the moment, which can bring out great laughs and good times.

When parents and their adult children unwind, relax, and enjoy each other's company, they tend to talk more, particularly about things they usually keep guarded. This can lead to feeling emotionally closer to each other and appreciating each other's perspectives. For example, it can be as simple as realizing they're more adaptable to new ideas than you thought.

The sky's the limit when it comes to fun activities for parents and their adult children. Try something you haven't before, a cooking class or a new activity like pickleball. Spending time together doesn't have to drain your wallet. It just has to be enjoyable for both of you.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.