Stamp Out Hunger: Place non-perishable food items by your mailbox on Saturday

Mail carriers will collect your donated food items.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive this Saturday, May 14. NALC's food drive has helped feed millions of Americans since 1993.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country's largest one-day food drive and provides residents an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Customers will leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox and letter carriers will collect these food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

All donations will be taken to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

NALC President Fredric Rolando said, "Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities."

With food banks, pantries, and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended, the timing is perfect.

People are encouraged to leave sturdy bags with non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal before the regular mail delivery on Saturday.

People who have questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office, or go to nalc.org/food-drive, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger .