GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guys in Greensboro, the city needs your help!

Greensboro along with United Way of Greater Greensboro is looking for 100 male mentors to help guide young men to a brighter future here in the city.

The goal is to get 100 men to mentor 100 boys for a new program as part of January being National Mentoring Month.

Organizers at today's kickoff meeting say positive male role models can improve the lives of young men, who've been impacted by violence.

If you'd like to get involved, you can sign up here.