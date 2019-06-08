HIGH POINT, N.C. — It seems every day we're telling you about some sort of gun violence in our area. More often than not, police rely on information from you to solve crime and keep us all safe. And that's why National Night Out exists. The decades-old event has the goal of building relationships between police and the people they serve.

WFMY News 2's Alma McCarty spent time at the National Night Out celebration on English Road in High Point. The West End Community Garden is a gathering place for this neighborhood, but Tuesday night, it's bustling with kids playing and people talking -- building the trust within the community.

High Point Police Officer Jeff Boyd says he believes National Night Out is working. He says people who wouldn't normally talk with police -- do, in a more laid-back, relaxed environment. Plus - he says.. it's extremely important to build trust with kids.

Boyd said, "Typically kids see us, in the media, YouTube.. in a negative light. I get kids asking me all the time - hey don't shoot me! This is an opportunity to play games with them, hang out with them, color with them.. eat with them.. and they can be our partners for the night.. we give them badges and candy, and that builds trust with them."

Several communities across the Triad held National Night Out events. For a full list, click here.