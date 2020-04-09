Greensboro Police Department cancels National Night Out 2020

A release stated that the department plans to return to celebrating National Night Out in 2021 in an even bigger way.

According to a release from the Greensboro Police Department, National Night Out for 2020 is canceled.

The mission of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

For neighborhoods that were already registered, the police department said it will connect them with a Community Resource Officer and provide options to engage virtually.

In addition, the police department is asking that neighborhoods email them with pictures they can post of previous celebrations. The Greensboro Police Department is planning to post the pictures during the first week of October to their social media accounts.