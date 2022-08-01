National Night Out this Tuesday

The annual community-building campaign focuses on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Night Out will take place this Tuesday.

According to the City of Greensboro, the city has almost 120 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate.

The campaign involves local police officers, firefighters, and elected officials, all who are able to connect with residents through cookouts and block parties.

“Starting in April, neighborhood leaders and groups started registering event sites for their communities,” the city wrote in a news release.

Law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, and other organizations introduced the campaign back in August 1984.

