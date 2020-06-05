GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 6th is National Nurses Day and during this pandemic nurses and other healthcare officials are more important than ever. In honor of their sacrifices, many stores are offering treats as a thank you for risking their lives to save others.

ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS

Healthcare officials, first responders, and military members all get a 10% discount at the sporting goods store. They just have to present their ID in-store or online.

ADIDAS

The company is offering 40% off online purchases for Medical professionals, military members, and first responders.

CHIPOTLE

The restaurant chain says it will donate a burrito to a healthcare worker for every burrito purchased. Participants just have to enter a code at checkout to make it happen.

DUNKIN'

Dunkin' Stores are giving out free coffee and donut to healthcare workers. The offer is only for in-person orders and cannot be used with mobile orders.

Doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff can get a free dozen donuts after presenting their badges.

STARBUCKS

Starbucks has extended its program offering free coffee to anyone who identifies as a first responder through the end of May. The drink must be a tall hot or iced brewed coffee.

Nurses week runs from Mar 6th-May12th.

