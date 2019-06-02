PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school athletes across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.
Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. Athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.
Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athlete signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to news@wfmy.com.
FOOTBALL:
- Quantez Mansfield, Southeast Guilford: NC Central
- Shemar Thompson, Burlington Williams: NC A&T
- Stephen Scott, Page: East Tennessee State
- Devonte Washington, Reagan: Chowan
- Jamon Brown, Reagan: Wingate
- Christian Hicks, Reagan: Mars Hill
- Camuary Jones, Reagan: NC Central
- Khalid Martin, East Forsyth: NC State
- Kaleb Lundy, East Forsyth: Eastern Kentucky
- Khalil Baker, East Forsyth: NC Central
- Ajani Jones, East Forsyth: Monroe College
- Mizell Hall, East Forsyth: Monroe College
- Jalen Shelf, East Forsyth: Winston-Salem State
- Tyrek Thompson, East Forsyth: Johnson C. Smith
- Brandon Alexander Raynor, East Forsyth: Johnson C. Smith
- Quayon Gilbert, East Forsyth: Barton College
- Bo Osburne, East Forsyth: UNC-Pembroke
- Josh Whetstone, East Forsyth: Brevard College
- Nate Wyse, East Forsyth: Catawba
- Christian Grubbs, East Forsyth: Mars Hill
- Luis Duarte, Dudley: Elon
- Trae Archie, West Forsyth: Catawba
- Jaylon McMillon, West Forsyth: Western Carolina
- Thomas Laws, West Forsyth: Guilford College
