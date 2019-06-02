PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school athletes across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.

Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. Athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.

Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athlete signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to news@wfmy.com.

FOOTBALL:

  • Quantez Mansfield, Southeast Guilford: NC Central
  • Shemar Thompson, Burlington Williams: NC A&T
  • Stephen Scott, Page: East Tennessee State
  • Devonte Washington, Reagan: Chowan
  • Jamon Brown, Reagan: Wingate
  • Christian Hicks, Reagan: Mars Hill
  • Camuary Jones, Reagan: NC Central
  • Khalid Martin, East Forsyth: NC State
  • Kaleb Lundy, East Forsyth: Eastern Kentucky
  • Khalil Baker, East Forsyth: NC Central
  • Ajani Jones, East Forsyth: Monroe College
  • Mizell Hall, East Forsyth: Monroe College
  • Jalen Shelf, East Forsyth: Winston-Salem State
  • Tyrek Thompson, East Forsyth: Johnson C. Smith
  • Brandon Alexander Raynor, East Forsyth: Johnson C. Smith
  • Quayon Gilbert, East Forsyth: Barton College
  • Bo Osburne, East Forsyth: UNC-Pembroke
  • Josh Whetstone, East Forsyth: Brevard College
  • Nate Wyse, East Forsyth: Catawba 
  • Christian Grubbs, East Forsyth: Mars Hill 
  • Luis Duarte, Dudley: Elon
  • Trae Archie, West Forsyth: Catawba
  • Jaylon McMillon, West Forsyth: Western Carolina
  • Thomas Laws, West Forsyth: Guilford College

