PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school athletes across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.

Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. Athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.

Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athlete signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to news@wfmy.com.

FOOTBALL:

Quantez Mansfield, Southeast Guilford: NC Central

Shemar Thompson, Burlington Williams: NC A&T

Stephen Scott, Page: East Tennessee State

Devonte Washington, Reagan: Chowan

Jamon Brown, Reagan: Wingate

Christian Hicks, Reagan: Mars Hill

Camuary Jones, Reagan: NC Central

Khalid Martin, East Forsyth: NC State

Kaleb Lundy, East Forsyth: Eastern Kentucky

Khalil Baker, East Forsyth: NC Central

Ajani Jones, East Forsyth: Monroe College

Mizell Hall, East Forsyth: Monroe College

Jalen Shelf, East Forsyth: Winston-Salem State

Tyrek Thompson, East Forsyth: Johnson C. Smith

Brandon Alexander Raynor, East Forsyth: Johnson C. Smith

Quayon Gilbert, East Forsyth: Barton College

Bo Osburne, East Forsyth: UNC-Pembroke

Josh Whetstone, East Forsyth: Brevard College

Nate Wyse, East Forsyth: Catawba

Christian Grubbs, East Forsyth: Mars Hill

Luis Duarte, Dudley: Elon

Trae Archie, West Forsyth: Catawba

Jaylon McMillon, West Forsyth: Western Carolina

Thomas Laws, West Forsyth: Guilford College

