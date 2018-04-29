Editor's note: Video has been removed from this story due to rules regarding sports highlights online. We regret the inconvenience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina A&T Aggie is making a big name for himself, after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders.

However, he's not the only one who's in the spotlight.

This is the second player in 2 years from A&T to go pro, and that's great for the two players -- and for the University.

North Carolina A&T State University is very good at football, but did you know they're the largest 4 year HBCU you in the country with 11,877 students?

Last year's freshman class was their largest ever, and they say 2018 could be even bigger.

"We feel like in many ways, athletics serves as a platform for how the larger community engages with A&T," said North Carolina A&T State University Athletic Director, Earl Hilton.

The Aggie's have had their name in the national spotlight quite a few times over the past few years.

Tarik Cohen was drafted in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft.

This year NC A&T won the Celebration Bowl with their first ever undefeated season, and now Brandon Parker has been drafted to the Raiders.

For a coach who has been with this team for years, it's hard to put into words.

"Grateful. Thankful, and a lot of pride. I am very proud of the job that this conference has done, this coaching staff has done, and the quality of kids we are able to recruit," said Head Football Coach Sam Washington.

Leaders with A&T say athletics can really be a bridge to folks who may not know a lot about A&T.

A dominant athletics program is a student recruiting gameplan that can't be beat.

More applicants overall, means more qualified applicants -- which leads to a higher school ranking. "And so it serves as a way to expose the school to potential students that might otherwise be unaware we are here," said Hilton.

Athletics though, is just a way to get a name out there.

The way you keep 11 thousand students, is everything else.

"They hear about athletics, and then they inquire and find out we have fantastic programs. Wonderful engineering or business, or accounting programs," said Hilton.

Hilton says their goal has always been to make athletics work hand-in-hand with the academic side of the University, and he adds the numbers speak for themselves.

