EF-1 tornado in Alamance County confirmed by National Weather Service

The storm brought down a barn in Saxapahaw.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado touched down in Alamance County during severe weather Monday afternoon.

NWS Raleigh was in the Sutphin and Snow Camp areas of Alamance County on Tuesday to survey the area. The team said it found damage along Mt. Hermon Rock Creek Road and Bass Mountain Road that was consistent with an EF-1 tornado. EF-1 tornados have wind speeds between 86 to 110 mph.

NWS Raleigh said it will have more information later Tuesday as it completes its investigation.

1145 am: Update... NWS survey team finds EF1 tornado damage in Alamance County. More complete information will be available later this afternoon. #ncwx — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 11, 2021

A tornado warning was issued for Alamance County on Monday afternoon as severe weather swept through the Triad. The warning went out during the time that wind damage was reported in the county. The storm brought down a barn in Saxapahaw, and a tree crushed a garage and cars on Mount Hermon Rock Creek Road.