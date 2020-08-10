'We thank you for your support' | Natty Greene's Brewhouse closes indefinitely

The Greensboro taproom was renovated and reopened back in June 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Natty Greene's Brewhouse on Gate City Boulevard will close its doors until further notice.

The building opened in 2007 in order to package and ship Natty Greene's beer throughout the Southeast, according to the company's website.

In June 2019, the company renovated the Gate City Boulevard location to create the Brewhouse, Natty Greene's own taproom.

Now, a year and four months after the brewery reopened after that renovation, the company announced that the brewhouse will close indefinitely.

The company thanked all customers for their support. Their downtown location will remain open.