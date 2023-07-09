Natty Greene's unveils expansion plans

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Natty Greene’s unveiled new expansion plans on Thursday. The Greensboro brewery and restaurant showed off renderings of a new pavilion.
The expansion includes a new building near the restaurant.
Natty Greene’s said the building will have outside seating, bar areas, and space for an interior brewhouse.
The owners said this expansion will bring production back in-house and better serve customers.
“On average, we sell 600 barrels of Natty Greene’s beer a year at the restaurant. We can only produce 300 barrels on property right now, and thanks to a fabulous partnership with our downtown neighbors, Southend Brewing, they’ve been helping to fill in the gaps,” said owner Chris Lester. “This expansion will enable us to bring all of our production back in-house to be more self-sustaining.”