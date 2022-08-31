Fire leaves 2 adults, 4 children and 2 dogs without a home

Fire officials said there are no injuries reported.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after their house went up in flames in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Cloister Drive for a natural gas leak.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of flames and smoke pouring out from the roof of the house.

There were no injuries reported.

WFMY News 2 is working to bring you more details about this house fire.

