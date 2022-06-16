Does it seem like you're hearing about more natural gas leaks? Here's why.

There's an unprecedented amount of activity happening underground and it's growing.

It seems we're constantly hearing about evacuations when a utility or contractor hits an underground gas line. It often impacts lots of people in the area.

This year has actually been a better year for these types of damage compared to year's past, according to Louis Panzer, Executive Director of North Carolina 811. He said the improvement reports come anecdotally from groups around the state reporting fewer damage incidents than in previous years.

Why are there so many gas line breaks?

Panzer said there's an unprecedented amount of activity happening underground. He said there are lots of lines already underground and we're constantly adding new lines, whether it's natural gas, fiber, etc.

811 is the national phone number designated by the Federal Communications Commission that connects professionals and homeowners who plan to dig with their local one call center. Panzer said NC 811 receives, on average, 2.2 million requests a year to dig. For comparison, Panzer said NC 811 received 14% more requests this past May when compared to May 2021.

What happens when a company or utility hits a gas line?

Panzer said there's an enforcement process that's fairly new. The Underground Damage Preview Review Board was formed by the Governor's office nine years ago. It consists of 15 people from different backgrounds and areas of expertise who review complaints. The board, which is complaint driven, is only interested in whether there was a violation when digging, according to Panzer.

How to report a violation in your neighborhood



If the board finds a violation, he said it could recommend a penalty that usually involves training but could also include a fine up to $2,500 per incident. The North Carolina Utilities Commission would get the final say and would determine the penalty.

Panzer, who served on the Board for eight years, said in the majority of reported violations, the Board will suggest education, especially if it's a first violation. A fine could come from repeat offenses.

Will these types of gas line breaks increase since there's more underground?