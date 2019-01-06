WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews responded to a cut natural gas line in Winston-Salem Saturday morning.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the incident happened downtown at 3rd and Liberty street.

Hazmat units monitored and put a safe perimeter around the leak.

The leak was contained and stop around 11:39 a.m., no one was injured during the incident.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users