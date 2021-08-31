Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, rescue operation underway

As of late Tuesday night, one person had been found according to a Coast Guard spokesperson. There were still at least 5 others unaccounted for.

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter with the USS Abraham Lincoln crashed off the coast of San Diego Tuesday afternoon while "conducting routine flight operations," according to officials. As of late Tuesday night, one person had been found according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson. There were still at least 5 others unaccounted for.

The MH-60S aircraft went down about 60 nautical miles from shore at 4:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday night, search and rescue operations were ongoing with U.S. Coast Guard and Navy "air and surface assets."

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue, according to the Associated Press.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego

News 8 has a crew outside Naval Base Coronado and will have the latest updates as soon as possible.