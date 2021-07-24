NBA player coming to Greensboro for free youth basketball camp

NBA player Enes Kanter will be in Greensboro on Thursday to take part in a free basketball camp for kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NBA player Enes Kanter will be in Greensboro on Thursday to take part in a free basketball camp for kids.

Kanter is a professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The July 29 event will take place at Triad Basketball Academy at 803 Waugh Street in Greensboro from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can bring a basketball for Kanter to autograph.

Kanter will also join an invitation-only appreciation luncheon at the New Africa of Greensboro Business & Cultural Center, according to a press release from the center.

"NBA Star of the Portland Trail Blazers, Mr. Enes Kanter and his Youth Foundation is hosting a two (2) hour Basketball Camp from 10:00AM-12:00PM on July 29, 2021, for all youth in East Greensboro, at the Triad Basketball Academy located at 803 Waugh St, Greensboro, NC, 27405. After the camp, WDMIC is honoring the NBA Star with a private Appreciation Luncheon," the press release states.