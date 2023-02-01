Woman dies in crash on NC-109 near Clarksbury Church Rd. in Lexington

63-year-old Nancy Tate was driving was turning left on NC-109 near Clarksbury Church Road when she failed to yet, hitting a pickup truck.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash on NC-109 Monday night, according to troopers.

It happened near the same area where a Davidson County community is raising concerns about road safety.

63-year-old Nancy Tate, of Lexington, was driving a Ford passenger vehicle heading east when she failed to yield turning left on NC-109 near Clarksbury Church Road.

When Tate made the left, she hit a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Joseph Medlin, of Denton, who was driving south.



Tate was taken to the Thomasville Medical Center where she later died.



Medlin was not injured.

