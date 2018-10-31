CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was hit and killed in a crash in Cleveland County Wednesday, morning, state troopers told WCNC.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on South Post Road. Police on scene said the boy wandered away from home at around 6 a.m. when he was hit by two vehicles.

RELATED | Three siblings struck, killed by truck at school bus stop in Indiana

Both vehicles involved in the accident pulled over and stayed on scene, police report. No charges are expected to be filed against the drivers.

The child was being watched by his grandmother and was wearing a dark shirt at the time of the incident.

DSS is investigating how the child got out and if the family will face any charges.

© 2018 WCNC