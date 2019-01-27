LA GRANGE, N.C. — A 3-year-old was shot in the head Saturday at a home on Den Court, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the mother was home with the child and the child was playing in the parent's room while the mother was in the living room watching a smaller child.

The mother heard a loud noise and found the 3-year-old injured on the bed. A small caliber weapon was found on the bed with the 3-year-old, authorities say.

The child sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. First Responders transported the 3-year-old to Wayne UNC to be treated and the child was then airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

The incident remains under investigation.