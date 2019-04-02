A 4-year-old boy who authorities in North Carolina say showed off a loaded gun to his pre-kindergarten classmates has been suspended for the rest of the school year.

News outlets cite a Mount Gilead police statement, saying a teacher confiscated a book bag holding the 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun Jan. 31. Officers responding to Mount Gilead Elementary School found it contained a fully loaded magazine.

The weapon was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Police say the investigation's results will be forwarded to the Juvenile Court Counselor.

Mount Gilead Police Chief Pat Preslar says the boy didn't give a clear explanation as to why he brought the gun to class. Preslar says he doesn't think he wanted it for protection.

Reports indicated the boy's mother would be charged.