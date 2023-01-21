x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County

The highway is now open.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County.

The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Former Winston-Salem Police Chief shares insight into role

Before You Leave, Check This Out