ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Nakhia Silver is happy to be with her family.

This is all after a scare last Friday when her great-grandmother, Phyllis Blackwell, picked her up from her bus stop.

"She had turned the car around, and instead, she hit the stop sign," the 7-year-old said. "She had her eyes closed, and she didn't talk."

Nahkia knew she had to act fast after her great-grandmother suffered a stroke.

First, putting the car in park, before running home to tell family.

"Sometimes I watch when my mom didn't have a car, she used to drive my grandmother's car, and I would be watching when she drives," Nakhia told CBS 17. "I was lucky that she had her foot on the pedal, because if she didn't have her foot on the pedal, it wouldn't work."

Blackwell said she doesn't remember much, but is thankful her great-granddaughter knew what to do.

"All I know is things weren't right," Blackwell said. "She's been very forward for her age. From the time she was a little thing, she was on the computer at 2 years old."

Since then, Nahkia's school honored her, naming her Student of the Day.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office also shared her story on social media, gaining thousands of likes.

"The social media, and all of the attention, and just the love and care from everything, it's like, wow," said Nakhia's mother, Latisha Redding.

Meanwhile, Nahkia's family is proud.

"Never underestimate a child," Blackwell said. "Never underestimate them, because they will surprise you every time."

A hero, she is always ready to respond.

"If it's people that you know, and they do stuff for you, you should really go get help," Nahkia said.

Nahkia said the Nash County Sheriff's Office invited her for a visit Friday. She said when she grows up, she wants to be a sheriff.