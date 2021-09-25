NC A&T holds first home football game in nearly two years with added COVID rules

Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test was required to enter the game Saturday, but that didn't stop fans from flocking to Truist Stadium.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T football fans filled Truist Stadium Saturday for the team's first home game in nearly two years after the 2020 season was canceled; but, before entering the game zone, fans had to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test.

“This was the first run. So far so good from what I’ve seen, what I’ve observed. It seems like it was great," said Teresa Davis, the Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni Relations at NC A&T. "We had a great communication plan getting the information out to everyone as they prepare to enter the game zone."

Fans were required to go to one of the 14 verification check stations on campus to show their vaccination card or proof that they received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the game. They were then given a wristband to enter the stadium.

"It was very efficient," said student Amber Artis, "and it’s kind of keeping everybody safe and at the same time having fun."

NC A&T reported fourteen positive covid-19 cases among students between September 17th and 23rd. Seventeen students have tested positive in September so far. The school also requires masks indoors but they are only recommended outdoors. For on-campus students or those who take at least one in-person class, COVID-19 vaccination or regular testing is required.

"I feel like we're doing good," said student Halle Turner. "I'm a vaccinated kind of girl. It's free! Why not do it? And It's better for everybody! Why not get it?"

NC A&T students like Turner were ready to be out and cheering on their team as they faced off against North Carolina Central University.

"It’s been 700 plus days since we’ve been in the stadium and it’s so exciting to see everybody out here," said student Logan Thomas. "The energy is up the sun is out."

University leadership was also out enjoying Saturday's game.