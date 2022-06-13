NC A&T grad on the road to recovery after traumatic brain injury, dreams of becoming a professor

The 24-year-old from Raleigh spent two and a half months in the hospital and missed an entire year of school.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Onnr Grogan was on the way to class at NC A&T State University crossing East Market Street when a car slammed right into her, shattering her leg, fracturing her collarbone, and leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.

“I was crossing the street to get to class when the car slammed into me. I know I went up and over it,” Grogan said about the accident that took place back in September 2019. “I had some physical injuries, my tibia and fibula…were both broken in two different places. Also, my collar bone…my right collar bone is fractured.”

The 24-year-old from Raleigh spent two and a half months in the hospital and missed an entire year of school. Grogan’s body has completely healed, but as far as her emotional and cognitive rehabilitation goes, she’s still on the road to recovery.

“I went through all the different therapies they had at the hospital and listened through all the different tips they had,” she said.

Since the accident, Grogan’s graduated from NC A&T with a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering and has plans to attend Virginia Tech to pursue a PhD in biological engineering with hopes of becoming a professor.

“It felt life changing (graduating), since then, I’ve never been happier in my adult life,” she said. “The act of walking across the stage was monumental . A&T felt like a family.”

Grogan said nonprofit groups like the Brain Injury Association of NC have helped in the fight.

“I’ve gone to a lot of their support groups, it’s been very helpful,” she said.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.