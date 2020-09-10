NC A&T students participating in Ally Financial's 'Moguls in the Making' entrepreneurial competition

Five A&T students will present a business plan to compete against other HBCU students. The top prize is $10,000 scholarship and internship with Ally.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A group of North Carolina A&T students is hoping to bring home the gold this weekend.

They are taking part in the 2nd annual"Mogul in the Making" competition put on by Ally Financial, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and entertainer and entrepreneur Big Sean's foundation, the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF).

Fifty students from 10 different HBCU's are split up into 10 groups of five. The students will present business plans virtually.

The student's representing A &T are Bilal Issifou, Dakota Price, Miles Staton, Royce Johnson, and Zariah Cameron.

"What we recognize and what we always knew is that diversity being the fabric of who we are as a culture was important. We also recognize the challenges that our students at HBCUs half in terms of financial loans, their ability to have access to corporate America in a way that other schools do," Natalie Brown, Director of Corporate Citizenship at Ally said.

The top three teams will be awarded prizes. Members of the first place team will get a $10,000 scholarship and an internship at Ally. Other prizes will be awarded for the second and third place team.

Each team was paired with Ally mentors and team coaches. Six coaches were 2019 Moguls in the Making competitors. Teams will give their presentation on Sunday. Winners will be announced then.