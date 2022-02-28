NC ABC Commission suspends Russian-produced products

This temporary ban comes after NC Governor Roy Cooper announced the state is issuing sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission has suspended the Russian-based alcohol products in North Carolina Monday evening.

The board said Russian-produced special-order products are also unavailable. The Commission will continue to review the entire list of products in North Carolina to determine whether additional suspensions should be applied.

On Saturday, North Carolina Senator Michael Garrett called for the North Carolina ABC Board to suspend and stop the sales of Russian-made Vodka indefinitely.

This temporary ban comes after NC Governor Roy Cooper announced the state is issuing sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These suspensions will remain in effect until further notice, and the Commission will continue to adhere to all state and federal regulations.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.