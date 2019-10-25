GREENVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina police fatally shot a man they say was harassing customers in a grocery store parking lot and then showed a gun as an officer approached. Greenville police said a bystander was wounded during the shooting Thursday afternoon but will survive.

Greenville police say the first officer to arrive at the scene approached a white man described in complaint calls. Police say the suspect was shot after producing a gun and died at the scene.

Police say the officer is a nine-year veteran who wasn't injured, but that names of those involved would be released later. Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says the officer is also white.

DOWNLOAD THE WFMY NEWS 2 APP

A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating.

Former Greensboro Firefighter Arrested on Child Porn Charges, Police Say