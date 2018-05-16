ASHEVILLE — A routine trip to the gym for Johnathan Gage Hampton turned into an action-packed afternoon on Friday, after he pulled a toddler from car involved in a collision.

Hampton was preparing to leave Gold's Gym on Fairview Road when he saw a car flash by in his rearview mirror, he said.

Then Hampton heard the crashing of metal and glass.

"I happened to see a vehicle fly by, like it was jumping a curb, and then heard it smash between beams," said Hampton in an interview with the Citizen Times on Monday. "I put two and two together, rushed out of my vehicle and ran towards the scene."

The car crash happened after Sam Ivey, 30, lost control of his car about 4 p.m. Friday and slammed into the front windows of Sona Pharmacy on Fairview Road, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Sona Pharmacy and Clinic- a community pharmacy, urgent care, and primary care in one- is located in East Asheville and scheduled to open the end of May. (Photo: Maddy Jones/mjones@citizen-times.com)

The car flipped after it collided with another vehicle in the parking lot, APD reported, causing it to tip on the passenger's side.

"Had it not hit a car in the parking lot I think it could have been a whole lot worse," said Hampton, 25.

Once Hampton discovered there were two people in the car, he decided to help rescue the toddler in the backseat, because the driver had been knocked unconscious with gruesome-looking injuries, he said.

"After assessing the situation, I took it upon myself to try and get that child out of there by hopping on the driver's side of the car and pulling the child out," Hampton said. "I was scared the car would fall and crush him or explode and catch on fire."

Hampton left after handing the child to a doctor, who also happened to be in the parking lot.

The child looked unharmed, Hampton said.

APD later said in a press release that Ivey sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Onlookers later took to Facebook to praise Hampton's quick reaction. Since he posted an account of what happened, dozens thanked him for his heroic act, including the pediatrician who took care of the child after Hampton left.

People writing the posts repeated Hampton's account when contacted by the Citizen Times.

"I was honestly just trying to do the right thing, which is what my father instilled in me from a young age," Hampton said.

Hampton is an Army veteran, having served in the military for two years, from 2012 until he was discharged in 2014.

Like many younger veterans returning from tours in Afghanistan, Hampton said he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after his return. His struggles with anxiety and depression eventually led to a substance use disorder, he said.

"I had a rough time adjusting to civilian life and unfortunately I got myself into trouble," said Hampton, who is enrolled in the rigorous Buncombe County Veterans Treatment Court program to avoid jail time for a misdemeanor. "I now have my life back on track."

Hampton said he is more than two years sober and is a full-time student at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

He said he was recently baptized and is applying to be a mentor in the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"I want people to know that I have overcome a lot of challenges in this life but I have a good support network," Hampton said. "My father is my hero and he taught me to do the right thing, like I did that day to rescue that child."

Ivey sustained serious injuries and was being treated at Mission Hospital.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

