Greensboro police issue all-clear after NC A&T sends alert

An Aggie Alert was later issued stating the incident near the Corbett Sports Center was clear.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina A&T State University alert was issued Wednesday night for the area near the Corbett Sports Center.

The tweet advised of an armed person in the area. Another Aggie Alert was later issued stating the incident near the Corbett Sports Center was clear. However, they're still asking people to avoid the area because police are still on the scene.

Greensboro police said officers responded to a disorder call at an apartment complex located near campus on the 400 block of Benbow Road around 6:30 p.m. Greensboro police said no armed person was found and that there are no threats to campus. No one was arrested.

Greensboro police are investigating the incident.

