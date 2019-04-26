GREENSBORO, N.C. — The stars were definitely out earlier than usual Thursday on the campus of North Carolina A&T!

Veteran actors Jasmine Guy, Loretta Devine and Grammy-nominated vocalists Chole x Halle were the night's main attractions for the spring Chancellor's Town Hall.

The town hall which took place at the Alumni Foundation Center focussed on artistic evolution.

NC A&T alum and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kevin Wilson served as the panel’s moderator.

Topics ranged from inspiration, mentorship, breaking barriers, public opinion, reinvention and more.

Launched in 2017, the Chancellors Town Hall was created to bring distinguished guest to empower campus dialogue, combat important issues, and encourage thought amongst students.

Judging by the looks of Thursday's event...MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

