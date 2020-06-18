NC A&T cancels Greatest Homecoming On Earth for the first time ever

The annual homecoming event draws thousands to Greensboro every year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School officials at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced on Thursday the Greatest Homecoming on Earth will not happen this year.

All in-person homecoming activities are canceled with the exception of the football game.

“After a great deal of discussion, we believe this difficult decision is the appropriate route to mitigate and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Teresa Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Although we are deeply disappointed we will not be able to honor this highly-anticipated tradition, we believe if we make the necessary sacrifices now, we hope to be able to see everyone next year, with even more anticipation, excitement and enthusiasm.”

The school tweeted Wednesday that, "Keeping the health and safety of #NCAT students, @NCATalumni and community in mind, we have determined to cancel this year’s homecoming celebration. "

The football game this fall is scheduled to take place on Oct. 31 with limited fans, depending on state guidelines.

Homecoming week was to run Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.