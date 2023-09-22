Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. set to retire from NC A&T at end of school year

Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. is currently the longest serving chancellor in the 17-campus UNC system and among the nation's 107 HBCUs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University announced Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

NC A&T said Martin made the announcement during a Board of Trustees meeting Friday.

Martin, 71, has served as chancellor for the past 14 years making him the longest serving chancellor in the University of North Carolina System and among the nation's 107 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

“Harold Martin is the very model of a devoted, effective public servant. He’s a brilliant thinker, a disciplined leader and a great man,” said University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.

Martin is the the first alum to lead NC A&T.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.