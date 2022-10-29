NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alum to Greensboro

This year, GHOE returned to Greensboro with multiple sold-out events.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth."

Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why.

This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions.

Aggie alum have showed up from near and far.

The homecoming football game and concert at the Greensboro Coliseum were both sold out.

"It's a weeklong celebration. So I know that today is homecoming but we've been celebrating it since last Sunday. We don't call it the greatest homecoming on earth for nothing," said Azurite Caelum.

"I'm out here with some of my friends that I actually met during freshman year, we're about to go to our first dorm, and just to go down memory lane," Crystal Tate.

The first A&T homecoming was held back in 1926.

In 2020, the all in-person events were cancelled because of the pandemic.

When it returned last year, more than 40,000 people came to Greensboro, showing off their Aggie Pride.

"It's almost like family, like a reunion actually being able to get back together," Crystal Tate.

"I think my senior year we did it really big..." said Brooke Steele.

Steele graduated NC A&T in 2005.

She says there is always something special about being back on campus, especially during GHOE.

"Definitely came to all the homecoming's when I was in town but when I graduated I also came back pretty much every year," said Steele.

Throughout the fun times, heavy hearts.

The university held a moment of silence during the football game for freshman, Kanechya Turner.

She was one of two killed this week during an unsanctioned, off-campus block party.

Making safety top of mind for many.

"They are doing much better especially once the tragedy happened this week. They responded very quickly. They kind of switch gears a little bit, but in a way that did not diminish the fun that everyone was having," said Azurite.

Homecoming festivities continue on Sunday with a Gospel Show at 6PM.

The week-long event has a multi-million dollar economic impact on the Triad.