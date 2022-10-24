Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long.
The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced three homecoming events scheduled for October 28-30 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
More than 25,000 people will be in attendance for this year's events. All tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
2022 Homecoming Events:
NC A&T Homecoming Step Show
Friday, October 28
Tickets: $25 in advance; $27.50 day of show
Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby with special guests Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick, Glorilla and more!
Saturday, October 29
Tickets: SOLD OUT!
2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert starring Tye Tribbett with special guest Le'Andria Johnson
Sunday, October 30
Tickets: $29.50 & $49.50. All seats reserved.
The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, along with other agencies, advise people to arrive early and carpooling strongly encouraged.
The Greensboro Police Department will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise drivers of parking and traffic information.