Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

NC A&T's Aggie Homecoming Concert, starring Lil Baby, is sold out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long.

More than 25,000 people will be in attendance for this year's events. All tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

2022 Homecoming Events:

NC A&T Homecoming Step Show

Friday, October 28

Tickets: $25 in advance; $27.50 day of show

Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby with special guests Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick, Glorilla and more!

Saturday, October 29

Tickets: SOLD OUT!

2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert starring Tye Tribbett with special guest Le'Andria Johnson

Sunday, October 30

Tickets: $29.50 & $49.50. All seats reserved.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, along with other agencies, advise people to arrive early and carpooling strongly encouraged.