NC A&T honors researcher and alumnus who died in Challenger explosion 37 years ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) honored the legacy of alumnus and researcher Dr. Ronald E McNair with their 37th Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28.

At this luncheon, STEM students were able to present their research during the McNair Research Poster Presentation portion. Afterwards, the school hosted a commemorative march to the bust of McNair, which is positioned at a building named after him.

NC A&T posted a video on their Facebook featuring student Brooke Smith explaining her research. She was a double major in math and mechanical engineering. Smith was creating thin films that are able to generate and conserve energy in a more environmentally friendly way.

Smith said that his achievements at the university "promotes an environment where we feel comfortable, like we can do the same research that other schools do."

"I feel like it opens up a lot of opportunities for us," Smith said.

McNair graduated from NC A&T before continuing his studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

McNair died 37 years ago in 1986 as he was aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger.

The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, taking the lives of everyone onboard, including Dr. McNair.

