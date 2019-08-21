GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University has made changes to how it handles Title IX related matters.

After a case in February, which led to the firing of two cheerleading coaches, Chancellor Harold L. Martin set up a campus-wide Sexual Assault Committee made up of students, faculty ad staff in an effort to address issues of sexual violence at the university. The committee came up with key recommendations towards ensuring the safety and well being of students and staff.

In an address on Wednesday, Chancellor Martin made known the recommendations and changes made by the school's administration.

1) Title IX will now report to the Office of Legal Affairs under the oversight of the General Counsel. Additional investigators will be hired and report to the office of Legal Affairs. This change is reporting line will ensure constant monitoring of the dynamic and evolving nature of Title IX and other federal laws in this area.

2) We are reorganizing and adding personnel resources to the Title IX office, including creating full-time position focused exclusively on Title IX enforcement and enhancing investigating capacity. This position will also provide ongoing training and educational materials on Title IX protections, responsibilities and resources to students and staff.

3) The sexual misconduct hearing process will be redesigned and separated from the regular conduct hearing process within Student Affairs. Communication will be enhanced to ensure the timely sharing of information regarding reports.

4) University Police will receive additional sexual assault response for law enforcement training beginning this fall.

5) Enhancements to the coordination of sexual assault victim care between Student Health Services and Counseling services beginning this fall

6) A new position in the department of athletics will be created to serve as a departmental resource for student-athletes who are survivors of domestic or sexual violence to ensure they are aware of the process and institutional support services available to students, understand how to access them, how investigative and hearing processes work, and how to file a report with police.

See Full Memorandum with Recommendations and Changes Here

RELATED: ‘If He Cared He Would Have Reported It,’: Former NC A&T Basketball Player Wants Women’s Coaches Fired