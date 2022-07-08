Former NBA referee and NC A&T alum Hugh Evans passes away

Legendary NBA referee Hugh Evans was the first NBA official from an HBCU. He was set to be in the 2022 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hall of Famer and legendary NBA referee Hugh Evans passed away, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Evans was the first NBA official from a historically black college. Evans was set to become a member of the 2022 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

Evans was inducted into the North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 after playing men's basketball for the Aggies from 1969 to 1972. During his time at A&T, he scored 585 points in 72 games.

After graduating, he went on to pursue a career as an NBA official for 28 consecutive years. There, he tallied more than 1,900 regular-season games, 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games, and four NBA All-Star games.

Evans is also a New York City Basketball Hall of Fame member.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the life and deeply mourns the passing of Hugh Evans, Class of 2022.



