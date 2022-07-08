Former NBA referee and NC A&T alum Hugh Evans passes away

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hall of Famer and legendary NBA referee Hugh Evans passed away, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mr. Evans was the first NBA official from a historically black college. Evans was set to become a member of the 2022 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
Evans was inducted into the North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 after playing men's basketball for the Aggies from 1969 to 1972. During his time at A&T, he scored 585 points in 72 games.
After graduating, he went on to pursue a career as an NBA official for 28 consecutive years. There, he tallied more than 1,900 regular-season games, 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games, and four NBA All-Star games.
Evans is also a New York City Basketball Hall of Fame member.
