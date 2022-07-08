x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former NBA referee and NC A&T alum Hugh Evans passes away

Legendary NBA referee Hugh Evans was the first NBA official from an HBCU. He was set to be in the 2022 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Credit: WFMY News 2
North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hall of Famer and legendary NBA referee Hugh Evans passed away, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Evans was the first NBA official from a historically black college. Evans was set to become a member of the 2022 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.  

Evans was inducted into the North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 after playing men's basketball for the Aggies from 1969 to 1972. During his time at A&T, he scored 585 points in 72 games. 

After graduating, he went on to pursue a career as an NBA official for 28 consecutive years. There, he tallied more than 1,900 regular-season games, 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games, and four NBA All-Star games. 

Evans is also a New York City Basketball Hall of Fame member.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Other Related Stories

RELATED: Bruton Smith, NASCAR Hall of Famer, dies at 95

RELATED: No more divisional play: The ACC releases new football schedule model for 2023-2026

RELATED: Brittney Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford County Animal Service nearing capacity