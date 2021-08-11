NC A&T new guidelines: Faculty, staff & students must be vaccinated & show proof

Unvaccinated students who do not live on campus, but take at least one in-person class are subject to new guidelines as well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the school year is about to begin, NC A&T is reminding students, staff, and faculty about new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. All Faculty, staff, and students must be vaccinated (and upload proof) or submit to regular testing all semester.

The proof is required for resident students before they move into housing. Students must submit to testing within 48 hrs prior to moving in or at the Student Health Center. Positive tests will prevent move-in and require isolation.

According to NC A&T, unvaccinated students who do not live on campus, but take at least one in-person class are subject to new guidelines as well. Those who remain unvaccinated will be tested at regular intervals until proof of full vaccine is submitted. Failure to comply will result in various disciplinary actions.

Student Health Center of NC A&Tmain page goes over vaccine eligibility guidelines and also has a tab for the vaccine clinic.

Other local colleges with vaccine mandates:

UNCG will require all students who are attending at least one class in-person to either submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or participate in periodic COVID-19 testing.

The university said students living in UNCG residence halls are currently required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

According to the University, the frequency of testing will be determined based on the case amounts on campus and in the larger community.

Other Universities like Duke, Forsyth Tech, and Rockingham Community College are adopting similar approaches as part of their strategies to provide safe, in-person learning during the pandemic.