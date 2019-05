GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Aggie alert was put out at North Carolina A&T on Friday.

According to the alert, an armed man was seen running from Pride Hall to Aggie Stadium after threatening to shoot a female student.

The school has since been placed on lockdown, university officials confirm.

The Greensboro Police Department is currently assisting the university in the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with WFMY for more details.