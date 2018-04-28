GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina A&T Board of Trustees voted Friday to revoke the honorary degree the university awarded in 2008 to comedian Bill Cosby, a university spokesperson confirmed.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday by a jury in Pennsylvania. The case involved a Temple University employee who says she was drugged and molested by Cosby in 2004.

Temple University has also rescinded Cosby's honorary degree it awarded him in 1991.

Cosby has dozens of accusers of sexual assault, but Thursday's guilty verdict was the first.

