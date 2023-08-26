'Such an incident is unacceptable at our university' | NC A&T tightening security after shooting

The Chancellor detailed the security changes to students in an email.

Just one day after one person was shot on NC A&T's campus, the university has decided to tighten security measures.

NC A&T announced the decision on Facebook and sent an email to students.

WFMY News 2 obtained a copy of the email that detailed the new security measures the university will take:

Increasing security personnel at the student center

Restricting vehicle access earlier than 9 p.m., but did not specify the new start time.

Student Center visitors will have to show their Aggie OneID on request and will be asked to leave if unable to do so

Improved trespassing policy for removing unwanted individuals from campus

Increasing security presence at off-campus NC A&T-managed apartment complexes.

Planning on obtaining authority for UPD authority in off-campus areas just beyond the boundaries of campus in cooperation with GPD

These new measures join the measures the Chancellor said they have already taken in preparation for the school year including:

A new drone security system with a network of land-and-police-based cameras, which the Chancellor said were used for the investigation of Friday's shooting

Increased numbers of law enforcement and security on campus to patrol campus

Implementation of safety app, Safe Zone, for students

"Simply put, such an incident is unacceptable at our university," wrote NC A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr.

The Chancellor also gave an update on Friday's shooting. He confirmed in the email that neither people involved in Friday's shooting were students or connected to NC A&T. He said they came to the student center and an altercation broke out, ending in shots fired.

The Chancellor ended the email by urging students to be vigilant in keeping campus safe.