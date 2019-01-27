GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another accolade is in store for North Carolina A&T's marching band.
The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine were voted the HBCU Sports Band of the Year for the second-straight year.
A poll conducted by HBCU Sports featured A&T's 'machine' and Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South as finalists for the 2018 award. The weeklong poll gathered 13,803 votes. A&T got 7,713 for 55.88 percent of the vote. Jackson State received 6,090 for 44.12 percent.
Details about an award presentation will be announced later.
