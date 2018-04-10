RALEIGH, N.C. - On Thursday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will discuss updates to the state's sexual assault kit tracking system and give an update on the efforts to get funding to test older kits.

Back in April, WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus reported 15,000 rape kits in North Carolina remained untested, according to the Department of Justice's sexual assault inventory, which was released in February 2018. The inventory shows those 15,000 kits were found on shelves at police departments across the state, either ineligible or awaiting testing by the Raleigh State Crime Lab.

The lab tests around 162 kits every day, and it takes between seven and nine months to fully process them - at a $700 cost, for labor and equipment.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information throughout the day.

