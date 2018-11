CONCORD, N.C. -- A car crashed into a bar in Cabarrus County late Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Joe's Sports Bar in Concord near I-85 and George Liles Parkway.

NBC Charlotte learned a family was sitting at a table right by the window and left moments before the accident.

Employees believed the driver hit the gas instead of the brake while parking. No injuries were reported.

A car crashes in to Joe’s Sports Bar in Concord. Miraculously no one was hurt... a family was at a 4 top right by that window and left just moments before this happened. Employees think the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of brake while parking. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/mau5foS8vL — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) November 16, 2018

© 2018 WCNC